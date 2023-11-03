Long Beach Mayor vows action amid rising downtown crime rates

The Mayor of Long Beach has announced a commitment to addressing the surge in crime within the downtown area after recent high-profile assaults that have left residents and business owners on edge.

Locals Friday expressed fears related to the homeless crisis impacting the downtown region, including concerns about two recent sex crimes caught on camera, which have left the community in a state of heightened alert.

"As a woman, if you want to address or confront something, anything can be a weapon against you," said Mindy Ngo, a local sales associate.

Mayor Rex Richardson revealed plans to tackle the escalating issues, including additional patrols, increased engagement with local businesses and residents, and the allocation of more resources to boost mental health support.

Mayor Richardson tweeted that he checked in with businesses Thursday and underscored the importance of community safety as a top priority.

The city of Long Beach received nearly $5.5 million from the state a few months ago to tackle encampments and provide essential support services and housing for the homeless population.