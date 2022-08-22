Watch CBS News
Politics

Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia tests positive for COVID-19

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

CBS News Los Angeles: The Rundown (Aug. 22 PM Edition)
CBS News Los Angeles: The Rundown (Aug. 22 PM Edition) 02:04

Long Beach Mayor and congressional candidate Robert Garcia announced Monday that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Garcia took to Twitter Monday saying, "I tested positive this morning for Covid for the first time since the pandemic started. I have light symptoms and otherwise feel fine. I plan to rest and work from home this week. Grateful to be vaccinated and boosted."

In July 2020, Garcia's mother, Gabriella O'Donnell, died from the virus. His stepfather, Greg O'Donnell, died two weeks later.

In November, Garcia will square off against Republican John Brisco in the race to represent the reconfigured 42nd Congressional District.

CBSLA Staff
kcbs-cbs2-los-angeles-logo.jpg

The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on August 22, 2022 / 1:02 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.