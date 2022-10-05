Long Beach man arrested for killing ex-girlfriend's partner, kidnapping son

A Long Beach man was arrested on Tuesday in connection with a fatal shooting and kidnapping that occurred on Monday.

According to police, the scene unfolded in the 3300 block of Andy Street a little before 10:30 a.m., when the man, who has since been identified as 38-year-old Dany Hernandez, shot his ex-girlfriend's partner.

"He forced his way into the home, shot the victim, and left the scene by unknown means prior to the officers' arrival," said Long Beach Police Department officers.

When officers arrived, they found the victim, 28-year-old Ocasis Ku, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

After the shooting, Hernandez is believed to have traveled to a local school where he picked up his 5-year-old son, whom he shares custody of with the ex-girlfriend, and took him away in an unknown vehicle.

During the course of their investigation, officers were able to locate Hernandez at a home in Los Angeles, where they, along with a SWAT team, served a search warrant and took him into custody. He was booked on suspicion of murder and held on $2 million bail.

The boy was safely found and returned to other family members unharmed.

Officers also arrested Ismael Hernandez, the suspect's brother, after learning that he had allegedly aided him in evading arrest. He was arrested early Tuesday morning on suspicion of being an accessory to crime, and held on $1 million bail.

As they continue their investigation, officers are working to determine a motive in the shooting.

Anyone with information about the case was asked to contact LBPD Detectives Michael Hutchinson or Lisette Temblador at (562) 570-7244.