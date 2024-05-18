Long Beach holds 41st annual Pride Festival to celebrate LGBTQ community

Thousands of people flocked to the 41st annual Long Beach Pride Festival on Saturday for the first day of the weekend-long celebration of the LGBTQ community.

The event is one of the largest such celebrations across the United States, with this year's festivities including a long list of performers, arts and crafts vendors, dancing and drag shows.

Among those slated to perform throughout the weekend are musicians Ivy Queen, Saucy Santana and Valentina from "Ru Pauls' Drag Race." Jewels, a renowned drag queen from Long Beach, will perform both days.

The festival began Friday evening with their Teen Pride celebration and will run from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday at Rainbow Lagoon, located at 385 E. Shoreline Drive.

Tickets for general admission cost $40 each day. VIP tickets, which include access to luxury restrooms, bars and a lounge area, cost $125 each day.

Sunday's parade will start at 10 a.m. and run through noon, starting on Ocean Boulevard between Lindero Avenue and Alamitos Avenue.

The festival comes just days after the State Department issued a worldwide caution security alert to warn of "potential for terrorist attacks, demonstrations, or violent actions against U.S. citizens and interests," specifically in regards to Pride events.

The warning was issued due to threats that were made by ISIS, according to CBS News sources.

Long Beach police issued a statement in regards to the warning and their preparations for the event.

"The LBPD is prepared and ready to ensure everyone can have a safe weekend," the statement read. "We will have an increased police presence citywide throughout the weekend."

More information on the festival is available here.