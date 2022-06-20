Long Beach firefighters battle brush fire near 405 and 710 Freeways

Long Beach firefighters are battling a brush fire south of the transition between the southbound 405 Freeway and the 710 Freeway in Long Beach, which has shut down three freeway lanes, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A SigAlert has been issued.

The fire broke out around 6:40 p.m. Sunday.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

It is unclear if there are any injuries in the fire.

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.)