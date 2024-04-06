Long Beach condominium complex neighbors terrorized and terrified of window-smashing resident

Neighbors of a Long Beach condominium complex are at a loss of how to fix their horrible living situation, all because of one man, a resident who owns and lives in one of the Gladys Avenue condos.

Over the last year, the Long Beach police have responded so many times, that neighbors say they are regulars to the complex.

The man's violence is captured on surveillance video, as he smashes car windows and condo windows and neighbors feel it is fueled by drug use. Even the windows of his own home are smashed out.

Neighbors are terrorized by a Long Beach condo complex resident, who smashes windows and screams obscenities. KCAL News

"One of the previous residents who just moved away a month or two ago, he broke their window, he broke their car's window. Another resident, he broke the window, they repaired it, and he broke it again," neighbor Desi Ambrozak said.

An older woman in the building said she had her condo windows smashed by the man, and she now carries a Taser any time she leaves her home.

According to neighbors, the man has owned the corner unit condo for 20 years, but just moved in last spring. They say since then, he has held the building captive with his terrifying behavior.

One resident, David, is packing up to move out. "He screams like a child in there, obscenities, uh really bad words, he's threatened us a bunch of times, it's just like a really toxic environment," David said.

Neighbors say after almost every incident, the police respond and take him, but he comes back hours later. The HOA has fined him, but he pays the fines, and so their nightmare continues.

He hasn't hurt anyone physically yet, but they worry that is next.

"At the end of the day, I don't think anyone who lives here is going to feel safe until he is gone," Ambrozak said.