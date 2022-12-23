Long Beach charity debuts new 'Search and Rescue' van for homeless

The Long Beach Rescue Mission is debuting its new tool to connect with homeless residents.

Instead of people coming to them, the faith-based nonprofit will now meet their prospective clients in the field thanks to their new "Search and Rescue" van.

"There's an increase in the number of people experiencing homelessness and those that may not know about the service that we provide, so we want them to get to know us," said Executive Director Jeff Levine.

Levine said that donors helped purchase the van which will help staff drive around, searching for anyone needing a hot meal, toiletries, resources and prayer. With a 62% increase in homeless in Long Beach in the last two years, they said the need is greater than ever.

It took less than five minutes for the staff to meet Lynette, who had been homeless for two months. She was desperately seeking shelter. Luckily, the Mission had one bed open at their women's shelter, the Lydia House. The staff helped Lynette into her new home and offered to pray with her.

After helping Lynette, the staff continued with their mission and eventually ran into Aretha and J.R., two strangers that live next to each other on the same sidewalk. The team gave them burritos and some toiletries.

Levine said it's not always about getting people off the streets immediately. The Mission hopes to build a relationship with the unhoused to let them know that the help will be there when they are ready.

"Not everybody is ready to come into the shelter," said Levine. So, being able to cultivate relationships, establish a trust — they now have access to our program director. They know where our resources.

The team's last stop comes after a community member frantically called program director Chaplain Torie Russell. The concerned resident wanted to inform the Mission that there was a woman and her family living in a tent for more than a year, as they took turns visiting a family member getting care at a hospital.

Long Beach's outreach team also helped the others living in the five tents nearby. While the Mission tries to schedule it's routes in different locations and times, they work with the city's outreach teams when the need is great.

"This isn't a competition, but a collaboration," said one worker.

On their first outreach day, the team met seven people, who they hope to navigate their way out of homelessness.