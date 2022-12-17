Long Beach Airport ranks No.1 for holiday travel

If lower airfares, few flight delays and cancellations sound alluring for the holiday season, a Forbes Advisor report says to fly out of Long Beach Airport.

The Forbes report analyzed federal transportation data from 100 of the nation's busiest airports and the Long Beach Airport took the No. 1 spot … the best in the nation.

Scoring was based on key metrics, including customer complaints, flight delays and cancellations, mishandled baggage, recent increases in ticket costs, and more.

With only four carriers and 18 destinations, Long Beach is considered a small airport. But the airport director says that is what makes it much sweeter.

"During the holidays, we recognize that it is very stressful. So for our passengers to be able to get here in 15 to 20 minutes from curb to gate is something we talk about," said Cynthia Guidry, Long Beach Airport director.

Neighboring LAX, came in at 53 out of 100, John Wayne in Orange County is 27th, And Ontario ranked 7th. Westchester County Airport, NY, scored the lowest.

For the carriers, Alaska was at the top and Jet Blue came in last overall, with the lowest percent of on-time flights and the highest percent of flight delays for holiday travel.