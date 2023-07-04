Local wine store out $600,000 after thieves break in through the roof

A so-called "professional" crew is gone with the wind after stealing $600,000 of wine from a Venice store.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the brazen robbery happened during the early morning hours of June 30. The thieves gained access to the business by busting through the roof.

The suspects cleared out racks of wine, stealing some bottles worth at least $4,000. The manager of the store said the crew was "professional" as they wore gloves, face masks and tried to cover security cameras with socks as they pilfered the store. They left behind a sock, which was later turned over to police.

The manager said that there is a black market for certain bottles of wine. Many corks have serial numbers or details on the bottles that auction houses look for to verify their authenticity.

After making off with all the bottles they could, the crew left through the roof and got into a getaway car.