Local Ukrainian celebration has different feel as war torn homeland continues to struggle against Russian invasion

This year's Easter festival at the Ukraine Culture Center had a much different feel from year's past, as Eastern Europeans living in Los Angeles gathered instead to offer support to their homeland — still in the midst of the ongoing Russian invasion.

Instead, the festival turned into a fundraiser, where the hundreds of attendees joined in Ukrainian traditions, while supporting their friends, family and country by purchasing different items from vendors and donating their time and goods to be send overseas.

"We decided that the war situation is so dire, that they need all the attention and help in Ukraine," said

"It's really now (an) emergency state. I think everyone realizes this." she continued. "Every, every effort is a must for Ukraine if they are to survive - we need for the country to be independent."

Thus far, since the war began, the Ukraine Culture Center has been able to send over 10,000 medical kits to the front lines in Ukraine, thanks in large part to the generosity and support from thousands of Angelenos.

The center saw this annual event as an opportunity to continue giving back to their homeland, while still honoring their customs, cultures and traditions.

"It's beautiful, really, how the cultures came together in support of Ukraine," the event organizer concluded.