Local teachers ask for school supply donations to keep classrooms running

With schools reopening across the region, Los Angeles County school teachers are asking for school supplies to keep their classrooms running so they can teach students with the best resources possible.

A recent survey by the nonprofit AdoptAClassroom.org found that teachers spent about $750 on school supplies out of their own pocket each year. In that same survey, about 30 percent of teachers were spending $1,000 or more, a 25 percent increase from last year.

One teacher told CBSLA that she believes a lot of the added costs on educators are leading to a teacher shortage.

"A teacher told me there was really no budget for her to buy anything," said Julia Raz, a professor. "She had to purchase everything herself and she has a lot of medical bills at home."

Over the past few weeks, there have been school supply giveaways across LA to help students in need, including a backpack giveaway Sunday in Carson.

Another concern for teachers is keeping the spread of COVID-19 to a minimum among students.

According to the county Department of Public Health, 9% of all COVID cases in the county over the past month were in children aged 5 to 17. While officials conceded that children often experience only mild illness from the virus, the long-term effects of infection remain unknown, and there have been nearly 1,900 children hospitalized from the virus during the pandemic.