Local restaurants feel the heat during Sriracha shortage

A shortage of the popular hot sauce Sriracha may last the rest of the summer, putting Los Angeles restaurants in a bind as the demand for it is as strong as ever.

Sauce manufacturer Huy Fong Foods said in April they were still facing a monthslong shortage of chili peppers and it was affecting their distribution.

"As you may recall, on July 24, 2020, we sent out an email to all customers that we have been experiencing a shortage of chili pepper inventory," a letter to customers, like restaurants and stores, reads.

Local restaurants are now making public pleas for Sriracha. Some are offering discounted appetizers and entrees in exchange for donations from customers.

"We go through about 312 bottles a year so any little bit helps," said Uyen Le, who owns Be U in East Hollywood, a Vietnamese restaurant.

One customer said he would be donating 12 bottles of the sauce.

"I think it's an interesting way to engage the community on what it's like to operate a small business in this environment," added Le. "All the weird shortages you'd never expected."

Since posting on social media on Thursday, Le said she has received more than 100 bottles of Sriracha from donors.