Local restaurants celebrate King Charles III coronation with royal festivities

Los Angeles restaurants are celebrating the coronation of King Charles III all weekend long with a lineup of activities and treats for patrons.

Kicking off the royal festivities, Ye Olde King's Head will be serving up Coronation Afternoon Tea on Friday, and Saturday from 11 am to 4 pm. Guests will be treated to a selection of tea sandwiches, freshly baked scones, and pastries, all accompanied by a pot of freshly brewed tea. Each attendee will be greeted with a glass of bubbles or a delightful Pimm's cocktail, allowing them to raise a toast to the new monarch in style.

On Saturday, the Coronation celebration starts at 10:30 am and runs until the early hours of Sunday. Prepare to don your finest attire as you join the revelry in honor of King Charles III.

In the United Kingdom, the day will be filled with pageantry — the handing over of a rod, sceptre and orb, all medieval symbols of power — and loads of other traditions. Despite that, Charles has slimmed down the event, shortening the procession route and the Westminster Abbey ceremony.

