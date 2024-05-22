Watch CBS News
Local coffee business committed to supporting women-owned farms

By Danielle Radin

/ KCAL News

Cafecita Coffee, based in Los Angeles, tells a story—of slow, scientific roasting and a commitment to empowering women in the coffee industry.

The coffee shop sources exclusively from sustainable, women-owned farms and co-ops in places like Chiapas, Mexico.

"Women make up 70 percent of the manual labor on coffee farms but are far less represented as decision-makers or as owners," said Natalie Webb, the owner of Cafecita Coffee. "A lot of that is women can't own land a lot of times it's in their husband's names or their father's names." 

Cafecita Coffee stands as a beacon of change in the industry. Webb added when they launched, they were the sole roaster in the country sourcing exclusively from women-owned farms. Today, they remain the only one focused on women's empowerment, with a percentage of every sale dedicated to supporting women's non-profits globally.

"Getting to a point where you can deliver not just a cup of coffee but deliver a message with that cup of coffee, I find that super cool," said Maxim Escamilla, a barista. 

Cafecita coffee products and merchandise can be purchased online and at cafes across Los Angeles. 

Danielle Radin

Danielle Radin is a journalist for CBS Los Angeles and has authored 9 books. She is originally from Hermosa Beach. Danielle covers breaking news, crime, tech and politics.

First published on May 22, 2024 / 8:58 PM PDT

