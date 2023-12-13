Local choir invited to play at New York's Carnegie Hall

A North Long Beach high school is celebrating their hard work after being chosen to perform at the revered Carnegie Hall on Wednesday.

"We're pumped," said Kaylah Palomera, a junior at Jordan High School. "Lots of practice. You know, practice, practice, practice."

Palomera and her peers will be at the iconic New York City venue in the spring. In total, 75 students, divided into two groups, will grace the Carnegie Hall stage for a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. Palomera hopes her mother can join her for the concert, but no matter she will dedicate her performance to her family.

"I think that when I'm on that stage, mom, this is for you," Palomera said. "My parents, this is all for you.

Before they head out to the Big Apple, the chorus and band must raise $150,000 to cover their expenses. Right now, they have about half that goal.

Mayor Rex Richardson is trying to close the gap by hosting a benefit concert Thursday night. The instrumental music director said that this is about more than music.

"So that the community rallies behind them, and then hopefully we build each other back up and we invest back in each other," director Amanda Chavez said.

The students who come from low-income households said the opportunity is giving all a voice.

"I want to prove that Jordan kids are as good as anyone else," student Emily Guzman said. "It doesn't matter where you come from. It's the skills and the time you put into it.

The benefit concert tickets will start at $55.

"I just want to reach out and get these huge opportunities," Palomera said. "So, people get to know my name. So, that I can give my parents a better place to live."