Little Tokyo seniors unite for exercise and friendship

Senior citizens in Little Tokyo are gathering each week for exercise and fun times at Terasaki Budokan, a multi-purpose sports and activities center.

A group of friends who like to play ping pong together showed KCAL News their skills Thursday. The program has been going strong since 2014.

"We play to have a happy time," said Toshi Toda, a participant.

The senior connection social program includes recreational and cultural activities. Seniors said playing games with each other is good for the body and mind.

A total of ten different classes, including Zumba classes, are offered Monday through Friday for free.