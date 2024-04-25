Watch CBS News
Little Tokyo seniors unite for exercise and friendship

By Danielle Radin

/ KCAL News

Senior citizens in Little Tokyo are gathering each week for exercise and fun times at Terasaki Budokan, a multi-purpose sports and activities center.

A group of friends who like to play ping pong together showed KCAL News their skills Thursday. The program has been going strong since 2014. 

"We play to have a happy time," said Toshi Toda, a participant. 

The senior connection social program includes recreational and cultural activities. Seniors said playing games with each other is good for the body and mind. 

A total of ten different classes, including Zumba classes, are offered Monday through Friday for free. 

Danielle Radin

Danielle Radin is a journalist for CBS Los Angeles and has authored 9 books. She is originally from Hermosa Beach. Danielle covers breaking news, crime, tech and politics.

First published on April 25, 2024 / 5:13 PM PDT

