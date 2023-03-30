Little girl burned in Christmas day house fire leaves the hospital after a 3-month stay

Seven-year-old Gladys Slois was cheered by medical staff Wednesday after being treated three months for third-degree burns from a tragic Christmas Day house fire.

The fire at her Oxnard home killed her father and critically injured her mother and brother. Since the fire, Gladys had been a patient at Torrance Memorial Medical Center.

On Wednesday, doctors, nurses, and staff of the hospital's burn unit team clapped and cheered as Gladys walked down the hospital halls, heading for Shriners Children's Northern California. There she will join her 12-year-old brother, both continuing the road to recovery.

"When Gladys arrived, she was so severely burned we didn't know if she'd survive," said Vimal Murthy, M.D., Torrance Memorial Medical Center burn specialist. "Gladys received weeks of life-saving treatment, including the psychological support to help her deal with her severe injuries."

The oldest child in the family, Jorge Ramirez, 22, was the only one not injured in the fire and has been caring for his mother and siblings. He said he is so grateful for all the support he and his family has gotten.

"Just a couple of months ago, it was very hard for me and my whole family and even the nurses as well … seeing how critical my little sister and mom were. Now getting discharged, it's a blessing," said Ramirez. "I want to give her the world. I want to give her everything … she's my little princess."

A GoFundMe page raised money for the family's long-term treatment, rehabilitation, housing, and living expenses, as the fire devastated everything.