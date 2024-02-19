Watch CBS News
List of Los Angeles parks closed due to rain

By Amy Maetzold

KCAL News

Griffith Park and Runyon Canyon Park will be closed on Monday due to weather conditions, according to Los Angeles Park Rangers.

Intermittent rain will be moving across the Southland with a flash flood warning in place through 6 p.m. for the Santa Monica Mountains eastward to the Hollywood Hills, the Griffith Park area, Malibu and the San Fernando Valley. The storm system will continue through Wednesday.

The National Weather Service is predicting 2 to 5 inches of rain on the coast and in the valleys and 4 to 8 inches in the mountains and foothills. 

LA Park Closures

  • Griffith Park  
  • Runyon Canyon Park 
