Lisa Loring, who played Wednesday Addams in 1960's 'The Addams Family', dies at 64
Lisa Loring, who played Wednesday on the original "The Addams Family" died Saturday. She was 64.
Loring's agent confirmed to CBS News that she died surrounded by family, adding she was a mother, grandmother and friend with a "lifetime of amazing stories and experiences."
Loring played a young Wednesday Addams from 1964 to 1966 and also appeared in "As the World Turns."
