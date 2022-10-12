Lightning storms prompt closure of beaches in Long Beach

For a second straight day, beaches were closed to the public in Long Beach due to the threat of lightning storms.

On Tuesday, Southern California residents saw rain showers all across the region were subsequently followed by lightning storms, including at local beaches.

Though there was some light rain Wednesday morning, officials opted to play it safe.

"We'll go out to the pier, to the beaches, and anybody in the water, and tell them to seek shelter," Long Beach Fire-Marine Safety Chief Gonzalo Medina said.

It was unfortunate for some families like the Crumedy family, who are visiting Southern California from Houston.

"We came to look for some waves, maybe see some surfers. But since the beach is closed, we're not seeing that stuff," Osaze Crumedy said.

Chief Medina told CBSLA Reporter Rina Nakano that even though there were patches of blue skies, it's not something we should take lightly because the consequences can be severe.

No matter where you may be, Medina recommended taking cover indoors or in your car during a lightning storm.

"Most of our injuries or deaths from lighting happen one half hour before the storm arrives or one half hour after the storm arrives," Medina said. "It's really important to seek shelter. Your car is a great place. An indoor building. Not under a tree. But try and find an indoor building that's grounded."