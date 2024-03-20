Watch CBS News
Missing swimmer found dead in Playa del Rey

By Danielle Radin

/ KCAL News

Lifeguards search for missing swimmer in Playa del Rey
Lifeguards search for missing swimmer in Playa del Rey 01:51

A missing swimmer out of Playa del Rey was discovered deceased Wednesday morning, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. 

Rescue personnel from the LA County Fire Department and the Los Angeles Fire Department responded to the 8100 block of Vista Del Mar shortly after 1 a.m. regarding reports that one of three swimmers had gone missing. Divers were combing the sand the hours during the search. 

A Los Angeles County Fire Department spokesperson said three friends went into the water for a swim and one did not come out. The body was discovered around 7 a.m. 

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.) 

Danielle Radin

Danielle Radin is a journalist for CBS Los Angeles and has authored 9 books. She is originally from Hermosa Beach. Danielle covers breaking news, crime, tech and politics.

First published on March 20, 2024 / 5:34 AM PDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

