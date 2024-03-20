Missing swimmer found dead in Playa del Rey

A missing swimmer out of Playa del Rey was discovered deceased Wednesday morning, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Rescue personnel from the LA County Fire Department and the Los Angeles Fire Department responded to the 8100 block of Vista Del Mar shortly after 1 a.m. regarding reports that one of three swimmers had gone missing. Divers were combing the sand the hours during the search.

A Los Angeles County Fire Department spokesperson said three friends went into the water for a swim and one did not come out. The body was discovered around 7 a.m.

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.)