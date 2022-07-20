Watch CBS News
Local News

Lifeguards help transport critically-injured victims after crash in Malibu

By Matthew Rodriguez

/ CBS Los Angeles

Lifeguards help transport critically-injured crash victims in Malibu
Lifeguards help transport critically-injured crash victims in Malibu 01:03

Unable to wait for ambulances, Los Angeles County lifeguards transported multiple critically-injured victims to nearby helicopters. 

Typically, ambulances would transport victims to awaiting helicopters. However, because of extended wait times, the Los Angeles County Fire Department decided to put the victims in the back of the lifeguards' pickup trucks. The department said that one ambulance was an estimated 50 minutes away.  

According to the California Highway Patrol, the collision happened at about 7:40 p.m. on Kanan Dume Road and Zumirez Drive. Crews helped and transported three patients, all of whom were in critical condition. 

The crash forced officials to close both directions of Kanan Dume Road for two hours.

First published on July 19, 2022 / 8:23 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.