Lewis' pinch-hit homer lifts D-backs over Dodgers 2-1

Kyle Lewis had a pinch-hit, go-ahead two-run homer in the eighth inning and the Arizona Diamondbacks rallied to beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 2-1 on Friday night.

The D-backs used three consecutive pinch-hitters to open the inning against Alex Vesia (0-1). After Nick Ahmed grounded out to third, Evan Longoria doubled into the left-field corner. That set up Lewis, who sent a 383-foot shot to left-center, making it 2-1.

The Dodgers had the potential tying and go-ahead runs on base with two outs in the eighth. Miguel Vargas walked and took second on a wild pitch by Scott McGough before James Outman drew a walk. But Miguel Rojas lined into the glove of shortstop Ahmed to end the threat.

Mookie Betts drew a leadoff walk against McGough in the ninth. He got erased when Freddie Freeman grounded into a fielder's choice to first against Andrew Chafin, who got his first save. Will Smith grounded out before Max Muncy flied out to left to end the game.

Drey Jameson (1-0) got the win with four innings of relief. He struck out five and walked three.

The Dodgers wasted a sharp outing from Dustin May, who scattered three hits over seven innings. He struck out four and walked one in his season debut. The big right-hander with the flowing red hair had an abbreviated season last year after coming off Tommy John surgery in 2021.

Throwing free and easy all night, May gave up a double to Corbin Carroll in the second, a single to Christian Walker in the fourth and a two-out single to Gabriel Moreno in the seventh.

Betts homered in the seventh for the Dodgers' lone run.

Arizona starter Merrill Kelly gave up three hits in 3 2/3 innings. The right-hander struck out four and walked four.

TRAINER'S ROOM

D-backs: Transferred RHP Corbin Martin (right lat tendon avulsion) to the 60-day IL.

UP NEXT

It's a battle of left-handed veterans Saturday when Arizona starts Madison Bumgarner and Clayton Kershaw makes his season debut for the Dodgers.