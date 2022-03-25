LeVar Burton to host Grammys pre-telecast

Tournament of Roses Grand Marshal LeVar Burton waves to the crowd during the Rose Parade in Pasadena on Jan. 1, 2022. Sarah Reingewirtz/Los Angeles Daily News/Getty Images

Actor LeVar Burton will host the Grammy Awards pre-telecast next month in Las Vegas.

The Recording Academy announced Friday that the 65-year-old "Reading Rainbow" and "Star Trek" star will host the 64th GRAMMY Awards Premiere Ceremony at the MGM Grand.

The pre-telecast kicks off at 12:30 p.m. and will air on the Recording Academy's YouTube channel. Several dozen Grammys are given out during the pre-telecast.

The Grammy Awards show itself, which is being hosted by comedian Trevor Noah, begins at 5 p.m. and will air on CBS2 and Paramount+.

Burton, who won a best spoken word album Grammy in 2000 for narrating "The Autobiography of Martin Luther King Jr.," is nominated again in the same category this year for narrating his own novel "Aftermath."

Madison Cunningham, Falu, Nnenna Freelon, Kalani Pe'a, John Popper, The Isaacs, Jimmie Allen, Ledisi, Mon Laferte, Allison Russell, and Curtis Stewart are all slated to perform during the pre-telecast.

The Grammy Awards ceremony was originally scheduled for Jan. 31 at Crypto.com Arena in downtown Los Angeles, but was postponed due to growing concerns surrounding the Omicron variant of COVID-19.