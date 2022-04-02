Watch CBS News

Legendary horse trainer Bob Baffert suspended by State Racing Board

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Legendary horse trainer Bob Baffert has been suspended by the California Horse Racing Board effective Monday. 

Baffert is not be permitted to be involved in the training of horses previously under his care, and is banned from all enclosures under the jurisdiction of the CHRB during the suspension. 

Baffert must vacate his barn at Santa Anita Park prior to the start of the suspension, and any trainer at Santa Anita Park or Los Alamitos Race Course who is training horses from the Baffert barn will be required to apply separately for stalls for those horses.

First published on April 2, 2022 / 12:48 PM

