Left-hander T.J. McFarland acquired by the Oakland Athletics from Los Angeles Dodgers for cash

Left-hander T.J. McFarland was acquired by the Oakland Athletics from the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday for cash and was added to the 40-man roster.

The 34-year-old agreed to a minor league contract with the Dodgers on Jan. 26 and had a 1.35 ERA in seven spring training games.

He made three relief appearances last year with the New York Mets, going 0-1 with a 5.40 ERA. McFarland was 5-2 with a 2.30 ERA in 44 relief appearances at Triple-A with Baltimore's Norfolk farm team and the Mets' Syracuse affiliate.

McFarland is 24-16 with a 4.14 ERA in parts of 11 seasons with Baltimore (2013-16), Arizona (2017-19), Oakland (2020), St. Louis (2021-22) and the Mets.

First published on March 26, 2024 / 8:58 PM PDT

© 2024 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

