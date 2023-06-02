LBPD seeks public assistance in finding alleged child sexual assault suspect

Long Beach police are asking for the public's help in finding a man who allegedly wrapped his arms around a 12-year-old girl and attempted to move her.

The suspected sexual assault took place Thursday around 8:30 a.m., near Washington Middle School.

The LBPD said the girl managed to escape uninjured and reported the crime to authorities. An investigation remains ongoing.

Patrol Neighborhood Safety Bike Team officers are assisting with conducting additional patrols and safe passage, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the alleged assault should call (562) 435-6711.