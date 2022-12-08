LAX workers rally for higher wages and safer working conditions

LAX passenger service workers gathered outside at the airport today, rallying for higher wages and safer working conditions.

SEIU-United Service Workers West members at LAX joined airport service workers from more than 15 airports across the country who clean planes, handle baggage and assist wheelchair passengers, on this national coordinated event today aimed at supporting federal legislation addressing wages and benefits.

LAX did state that workers at the airport are already covered by a city living wage ordinance that provides much, if not all of the benefit of the federal bill.