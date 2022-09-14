Watch CBS News
Worker at LAX pulled unconscious from FedEx aircraft fuel tank

By CBSLA Staff

Worker at LAX rescued from aircraft fuel tank after becoming unconscious
Worker at LAX rescued from aircraft fuel tank after becoming unconscious 00:27

A man had to be rescued early Wednesday after falling unconscious while working on a FedEx fuel tank at LAX.

The Los Angeles Fire Department was called out to the FedEx Express Hub, 5927 W. Imperial Highway, at about 12:40 a.m. to help a 30-year-old man who had been pulled unconscious from inside an aircraft fuel tank while he was performing maintenance.

Five other people were also evaluated by firefighters, but were not taken to the hospital.

The man was taken to a hospital in unknown condition. It's not clear what type of maintenance work the man was doing.

September 14, 2022

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

