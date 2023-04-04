LAX Terminal 3 briefly evacuated following unspecified threat
Terminal 3 at LAX was briefly evacuated after authorities received an unspecified threat.
Airport police responded to the area and found no potential threats. Authorities allowed travelers back into the terminal at around 3:30 p.m.
LAX authorities did not immediately say when the terminal was evacuated, how they received the threat or how long the terminal was evacuated.
