LAX Terminal 3 briefly evacuated following unspecified threat

By Matthew Rodriguez

/ KCAL News

Terminal 3 at LAX was briefly evacuated after authorities received an unspecified threat. 

Airport police responded to the area and found no potential threats. Authorities allowed travelers back into the terminal at around 3:30 p.m.

LAX authorities did not immediately say when the terminal was evacuated, how they received the threat or how long the terminal was evacuated.

First published on April 4, 2023 / 3:41 PM

