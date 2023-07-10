Watch CBS News
LAX, Hollywood Burbank Airport flights delayed, canceled due to East Coast weather

By KCAL-News Staff

/ CBS/City News Service

Severe weather on the East Coast is affecting flights out of Los Angeles International Airport and Hollywood Burbank Airport Monday morning.

Nine flights were canceled and 58 flights were delayed at LAX as of 5:30 a.m. There were three flights delayed at Hollywood Burbank Airport.

Alaska Airlines canceled three flights and delayed two flights at LAX. JetBlue Airlines delayed four flights and Spirit Airlines delayed six flights at LAX.

Alaska Airlines delayed two flights at Hollywood Burbank Airport.

At Philadelphia International Airport, more than 400 flights were either canceled or delayed on Sunday because of severe weather in the Delaware Valley and other areas.

Nearly 2,000 flights were canceled nationwide Sunday, according to the website FlightAware, which tracks airline traffic. Thousands more were expected to be canceled or delayed Monday.

Philadelphia International Airport had the most delays and cancellations than any other in the country Sunday.

First published on July 10, 2023 / 6:00 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.

