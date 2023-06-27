LAX faces flight delays as severe weather leads to flight cancellations nationwide

Airports across the country are cancelling and delaying flights because of severe weather, tornadoes and heat waves Tuesday, and

Los Angeles International Airport is no exception.

As of 6 a.m., there were 65 delayed flights and 23 cancellations at LAX. Thousands of air travelers over the weekend and Monday faced cancellations and delays because of thunderstorms on the East Coast and in the Midwest.

Nationwide, more than 715 flights in, to and out of the United States were canceled Tuesday. Almost 280 of those flights were going to or out of Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey, according to the online site FlightAware.

There are widespread clusters of showers and thunderstorms in the forecast for the East Coast and Midwest on Tuesday, and another front is expected to bring more severe weather, according to the National Weather Service.