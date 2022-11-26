LAX power outage causes more than a dozen people to be stuck in elevators

An electrical issue off the grounds of Los Angeles International Airport triggered sporadic outages that resulted in more than a dozen people being stuck in elevators.

The Los Angeles Fire Department started receiving calls from people stuck in elevators around 11:30 a.m., and are currently working to get the trapped travelers out.

No injuries have been reported at this moment and LAX's public information officer told CBSLA that no flights have been impacted as a result of the power outage.

According to Los Angeles World Airports spokesman Heath Montgomery, no injuries were reported, and the exact number of persons trapped was not known.

"There have been no disruptions of flights and the airfield is fine," Montgomery said.

The electrical problem also caused a sporadic outage of traffic lights at the airport, prompting a call for extra traffic officers, he said.

"It's a good time of the day (for the outage)," Montgomery said. "It's pretty slow, this time of day."

Montgomery said Los Angeles Department of Water and Power crews were at the airport working to resolve the issue.

"We have backup generators at our facilities," he said. The airport tweeted at 1:23 p.m. that traffic lights were restored in the Central Terminal Area.