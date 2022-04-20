Watch CBS News

Last concrete poured for LAX Automated People Mover

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS/CNS

CBS News Los Angeles: The Rundown (April 20 AM Edition) 01:53

Los Angeles International Airport announced a major milestone Wednesday in the construction of its Automated People Mover with the last concrete poured for the project's 2.25-mile elevated guideway structure.

The train system will eventually have six stations – three inside the Central Terminal Area, and three outside – that will connect with the L.A. Metro and a car rental facility. 

The People Mover is expected to be completed in 2023 and is part of the $14.5 billion modernization effort ahead of the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles

"The Automated People Mover will be so much more than another way to get to LAX -- it's the piece of the puzzle that will end the congestion that has been plaguing our airport for decades," Mayor Eric Garcetti said in a statement. 

"This project is a historic investment in our city's transportation future, and today's milestone brings us another step closer to our ultimate goal: bringing modern, reliable public transportation to our airport."

A total of 69,700 cubic yards of concrete have been poured to build the guideway since construction began in 2019. 

First published on April 20, 2022 / 2:59 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.