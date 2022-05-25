Watch CBS News
Los Angeles

Law enforcement to patrol for impaired motorists over Memorial Day Weekend

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS/City News Service

CBS News Los Angeles: The Rundown (May 24 AM Edition)
CBS News Los Angeles: The Rundown (May 24 AM Edition) 02:15

Law enforcement will be out in force for the Memorial Day Weekend keeping an eye out for impaired drivers.

The California Highway Patrol's "maximum enforcement period" will begin at 6 p.m. Friday and continue through 11:59 p.m. Monday.

All available CHP officers will be patrolling the streets to catch impaired motorists and other traffic violators. 

"Memorial Day should be a time for honoring our fallen heroes and spending time with loved ones," CHP Commissioner Amanda Ray said. 

"It should never be marked by tragedy caused by car crashes. Please buckle up, follow all traffic laws and arrive at your destination safely."

Meanwhile, local law enforcement agencies will also ramp up patrols across SoCal.

Last year, 979 motorists were arrested by CHP on suspicion of drunk or drug-impaired driving. In 2020, 854 drivers were arrested.

In 2021, 35 people inside vehicles were killed in collisions investigated by the CHP.

CBSLA Staff
kcbs-cbs2-los-angeles-logo.jpg

The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on May 25, 2022 / 12:58 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.