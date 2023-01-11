Watch CBS News
LAUSD Superintendent Alberto Carvalho sits down with KCAL News

KCAL News Anchor Rudabeh Shahbazi sits down with LAUSD Superintendent Alberto Carvalho to talk about the state of the district and how it's been going for him since he took the position almost one year ago. Part 1 of the four-part interview is above. Scroll down for other segments.

In Part 2 of our interview, LAUSD Superintendent Alberto Carvalho discusses the homelessness problem that's impacting thousands of his students. (Part 2 of 4)

Eighty percent of kids in the Los Angeles Unified School District live at or below the poverty line. 

We have four parts of the interview Wednesday morning.    

