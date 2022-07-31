Watch CBS News
LAUSD sees noticeable drop in enrollment of students

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

There will be fewer students at LAUSD schools when the new year starts in two weeks. 

Between 10,000 to 20,000 students are not enrolled and some just stopped attending in the last year, according to Superintendent Alberto M. Carvalho.

Carvalho says when he talked to absent students, many indicated they were caring for younger siblings or had to get a job. 

He also says it's important for the district to remove obstacles that keep students out of the classroom. 

The district is trying to fill over 900 teaching positions, and find about 200 bus drivers.  

