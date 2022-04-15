LAUSD parents, teachers to hold protest demanding lifting of COVID restrictions

Teachers and parents in the Los Angeles Unified School District are planning to hold a demonstration Friday demanding that COVID-19 restrictions be lifted.

The protest, scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. outside LAUSD headquarters in downtown L.A., claims that the district has faced a staffing crisis for requiring that all LAUSD teachers and staff be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

In December, LAUSD said that it would delay a mandate requiring that all students to be vaccinated against COVID-19 until at least the fall of 2022.

On Thursday, California health officials announced that a statewide mandate that all students ages 12 and over be vaccinated will be delayed until at least July 2023. When Gov. Gavin Newsom announced the policy in October, he said it would not take effect until the U.S. Food and Drug Administration gave full authorization to the vaccine for use on children aged 12 and over. So far, however, the shots are being offered to that age group only on an emergency-use basis.

LAUSD recently reported that 90% of its students aged 12 and older have already been vaccinated.

Last month, LAUSD lifted its indoor mask requirement for students and teachers.