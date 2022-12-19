LAUSD offers 'acceleration days' during winter break

Two optional "acceleration days" will be offered on Monday and Tuesday at Los Angeles Unified School District campuses to provide students with an opportunity to catch up on instruction due to lost classroom time during the pandemic.

A mix of one-on-one tutoring and college preparation studies are offered as part of a "teaching opportunity," according to the district.

Monday and Tuesday are the first two of others to be offered.

LAUSD Superintendent Alberto Carvalho is scheduled to hold a news conference Monday morning at the Maywood Center for Enriched Studies magnet school.

Last week, LAUSD reported an 86.1 percent four-year graduation rate for the 2021-2022 school year, the district's highest ever. That marks a 4.5-percent increase from the previous year. The district said there were increases in graduation rates for all student groups.