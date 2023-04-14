LAUSD offers 19% raise to teachers in latest round of negotiations

After facing a three-day strike from its staff, the Los Angeles Unified School District has embarked on a new round of labor negotiations with their teachers.

MAYWOOD, CA - FEBRUARY 16: Superintendent Alberto M. Carvalho, Los Angeles Unifed School District, meets with the schools leadership team while taking a lunch breaki during a tour Maywood Center For Enriched Studies (MaCES) Magnet school on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022 in Maywood, CA. Superintendent Carvalho conducted a two-day school tour, visiting special programs and classrooms at sites across the District. (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

In what they have dubbed a "historic offer," the district offered teachers a 19% raise over three years. This is how the increases will be broken down between 2022-2025:

7% increase retroactive to July 1, 2022

7% increase in 2023

5% increase in 2024

In addition to these raises, some specialized staff will receive a maximum of $20,000 over the course of the contract:

Additional $20,000 for nurses

Additional $3,000 for psychologists, psychiatric social workers, counselors and other special services providers

Additional $2,500 for special education teachers

Additional $1,500 for early education teachers

The district noted that all of these increases would be on top of the 5% raise teachers received in the 2021-2022 school year. These increases add up to more than 24% over three years.

In their latest offer, LAUSD handed teachers certain incentives to work in "high-needs schools" and for teachers who speak multiple languages.

$7,500 stipend for National Board Certified Teachers working in "priority schools" and work as "demonstration teachers/classrooms."

A stipend of up to $6,000 a year for teachers at "priority schools" and have district microcredentials in equitable grading, English learners, early literacy, STEAM and race and equity.

$2,000 for mental health support providers at "priority schools"

$5,400 a year for qualified dual language program educators teaching in target language such as American Sign Language.

$1,000 a year for DLP educators teaching in English

$1,000 DLP teachers that get the District Dual Language microcredential

In addition to the monetary increases, the district has promised to reduce classes by two students for all grades and will add a college counselor to high schools with 900 or more students.