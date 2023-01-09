Watch CBS News
LAUSD encourages testing, masks as students, teachers return from winter break

By Kara Finnstrom

/ KBCW 44 San Francisco

The Los Angeles Unified School District is recommending students and staff get tested for COVID-19 both before coming back to campuses and then again on the week of January 16.

Area infection rates have dropped in recent weeks but L.A. County is still seeing significant numbers of new cases.

And there's growing concern about the new variant known as XBB.1.5, which has been increasing across the country. Health officials expect a rise in those cases in California.

L.A. County Health recommends people returning to school and workplaces after winter breaks both test and wear masks for 10 days.

LAUSD Superintendent Alberto Carvalho is expected to arrive on the campus of Gulf Avenue Elementary School in Wilmington to discuss continuing goals on Monday.

The school district recently held first "acceleration days" to help students catch up from pandemic setbacks, and LAUSD will soon offer free on-demand tutoring for students in all grades.


First published on January 9, 2023 / 6:20 AM

