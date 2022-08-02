LAUSD changes COVID-19 protocol, drops weekly testing

Students and teachers in Los Angeles public schools will no longer be required to test weekly for this upcoming school year.

The Los Angeles Unified School District said its new "response testing" protocol will only require testing for people who were experiencing COVID-19 symptoms and close contacts of someone who tested positive.

The school will also allow students and teachers that tested positive for COVID-19 to return to school if they are asymptomatic and tested negative on or after the fifth day of their isolation. The district advised students who return to school to wear a face mask but will require teachers returning from isolation to wear a mask.

Those testing must use rapid antigen tests, which will be available for all students and employees.

Schools will still use the Daily Pass portal for daily health screening questions, test results and to notify people if they are a close contact.