LAUSD Board of Education to consider delaying COVID vaccine mandate until summer of 2023

The Los Angeles Unified School District Board of Education will consider delaying its COVID vaccine requirement for students until next summer.

The issue comes before the board Tuesday after Superintendent Alberto Carvalho announced in late April that he recommended the delay until at least July 1, 2023, putting the district in line with the state's timeline for imposing the student mandate.

A mandate for district employees, however, remains in place.

LAUSD's vaccination rate among eligible students aged 12 and over was nearly 90%, the district reported in December. And even if the board does vote in favor of delaying the mandate, officials say they plan to keep giving out information about vaccinations and making the shots available to students.

"We know that students do best when learning in the classroom with their peers," Carvalho said in a statement. "Due to the high vaccination rates among students 12 and older, low transmission rates in our schools and our nation-leading safety measures, we have preserved in-person learning in the safest possible environment."

However, there are parents who still want to scrap the mandate altogether, and they say they will stage a rally Tuesday afternoon.