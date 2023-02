The fire was reported at 1639 Laurel Canyon Blvd., just south of the Hollywood Blvd. intersection, at about 11:30 p.m. Wednesday. KCAL News

A fire in a carport on Laurel Canyon Blvd. in Hollywood destroyed at least seven vehicles late Wednesday night.

The fire was reported at 1639 Laurel Canyon Blvd., just south of the Hollywood Blvd. intersection, at about 11:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.