Latest storm to bring windy weather and cold temperatures to Southern California

The latest storm to hit Southern California is expected to bring some windy weather and cold temperatures to Los Angeles.

The National Weather Service issued a Wind Advisory on Thursday for the Antelope Valley, including Palmdale and Lancaster. It will last for 12 hours between 11 a.m. and 11 p.m. Thursday evening. Meteorologists advice residents to tie down unsecured objects as gusty winds may blow them away.

Elsewhere in LA County, the NWS issued a Gale Warning for the Inner Waters from Point Mugu to San Mateo Point in Orange County. The advisory also includes Catalina and Anacapa Islands. West winds are expected to stay between 20-30 knots (around 23-35 mph) with gusts up to 40 knots or roughly 46 mph.

Boaters should avoid going out onto the water between 3 p.m. Friday and 3 a.m. Saturday. A small Craft Advisory is also in effect until 3 p.m. Friday.

The winds are expected to stay between 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

Driving around the area may be difficult, especially for taller vehicles.

Similar conditions are expected to strike the Apple and Lucerne Valleys in the Inland Empire. While winds in the region may reach gusts of 60 mph, they should stay between 25 and 35 mph for most of the time. This advisory will last until noon on Friday.

Temperatures are expected to stay below 60 degrees on Friday for everywhere except Southern California's mountain areas, where it will be about 31 degrees.