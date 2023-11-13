Latest samples show no respirable levels of asbestos from Tustin hangar fire

Officials announced on Monday that crews have found no trace of respirable asbestos emitting from the Tustin hangar that burned down last week.

The devasting fire ravaged one of the two World War II-era hangars, spewing debris containing asbestos through the city. The local emergency caused the Tustin Unified School District to close campuses on Thursday and Friday. They also closed schools on Monday after the fire reignited among the charred remains of the military installation.

The South Coast Air Quality Management District first detected the asbestos from the public land surrounding the hangar. The samples crews collected indicated that there was a greater than 1% positive or asbestos.

Crews also collected samples from around the historic air base and surrounding neighborhood to determine if airborne toxins, like benzene, were also present. Additionally, they also established mobile monitoring to detect lead and arsenic.

Tustin has also closed the nine local parks and canceled its Veterans' Day Celebration last Saturday.

Authorities issued a Smoke Advisory to warn residents about the potential health risks from the smoke and ash looming in the area.

In addition to limiting their time outside, health officials advised residents to keep their windows closed and avoid contact with the ash from the fire. People with heart or lung disease, including asthma, older adults, children and pregnant women should be extra cautious around the debris.

Public Health also urged residents to avoid using wood fireplaces, gas logs, gas stoves, or even lighting candles or incense inside homes. If residents must go outside, the OC Health Care Agency recommended they wear an N95 mask or P100 respirator.