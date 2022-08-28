Latest poll shows Rep. Karen Bass widening lead over billionaire developer Rick Caruso in LA mayoral race

Representative Karen Bass, who is running for mayor of Los Angeles, did not mention the latest poll that has her lead over billionaire developer Rick Caruso widening at Saturday's rally, but instead celebrated efforts of community groups to get her elected.

"We're not going to let anybody break our alliance. The city faces a crisis now and the time is right for unity. We are not going to allow our communities to be pitted against each other," Bass told the crowd at the Latinos Con Bass rally.

Hundreds of people, including union workers, local and state leaders and activists showed their support for Bass at Saturday event, held at LA City College.

According to a new UC Berkeley/LA Times poll, out of more than 1,700 registered voters, 43% favored Bass compared to 31% for Caruso. The poll showed 24% of voters were undecided. This is the second poll in recent weeks that has Bass in the lead.

"We're going to make history with this woman, the first female mayor of the City of Los Angeles, along with the first Latina council president of the City of Los Angeles, because, damn it, that's how we roll in Los Angeles," LA City Council President Nury Martinez told the assembled crowd.

Bass did not speak about the latest poll or her lead over Caruso, but reiterated her pledge for more equitable prosperity for all Angelenos.

"The crisis that we have, we will get people housed, we will keep Angelenos safe. Money cannot buy what we have built," Bass said at the rally.

CBSLA reached out to Caruso's camp, who issued the following statement:

"Polls show the top issues of this race are homelessness, crime, and corruption. I'm the only candidate who has a plan to fix these issues and when voters focus on these issues, the dynamics of the race will change. I started this race down 30 points and beat out multiple career politicians to make the runoff and am confident the path to victory is clear."

Despite Bass' lead in the latest poll, LA County Democratic Party Chair Mark Gonzalez said there is still more work that needs to be done.

"That's huge for us because it proves that the soul of Los Angeles, the voters of Los Angeles are not for sale, and so for us, we have to keep that momentum alive. We cannot take this race for granted," he said.

Caruso is slated to hold a town hall tomorrow.

