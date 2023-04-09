Watch CBS News
LASD warns of scammers impersonating deputies and demanding money

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is warning the public about phone scammers who are impersonating deputies and are calling to demand payment for fines.

The scammers claim that the people they call owe fines for outstanding warrants or failing to respond to jury duty. 

Many of the victims are elderly and are tricked into making payments for gift cards, Bitcoin, or pre-paid credit cards. At times, the scammers claim to work for other government organizations. 

The LASD says it will never call to demand money. 

Anyone who is contacted by an impersonator is urged to call the Sheriff's Department or their local police, or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

