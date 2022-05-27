Watch CBS News
Los Angeles

LASD units to patrol beaches over the summer

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

CBSLA.com: The Rundown (May 27 AM Edition)
CBSLA.com: The Rundown (May 27 AM Edition) 01:57

Deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department will be patrolling beaches from Playa del Rey to Malibu over the summer, the department announced.

The LASD Beach Patrol Mission will patrol from Memorial Day Weekend through Labor Day, the department said in a statement.

According to the LASD, the units will consist of members from the LASD Sheriff's Response Team and the Mounted Enforcement Detail and will assist other agencies in the area.

"Summer is upon us and the last couple of years have been challenging for everyone," said Sheriff Alex Villanueva. 

"I want to remind the community that we're doing our best, we're stretching our resources so that people feel safe wherever they are, including the beach areas of Los Angeles County. This summer, the LASD Beach Patrol Mission will be visible throughout our beaches so that visitors and the community have a great time at the beach."

The department's Homeless Outreach and Mental Evaluation teams will also be available throughout the summer.

CBSLA Staff
kcbs-cbs2-los-angeles-logo.jpg

The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on May 27, 2022 / 11:22 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.