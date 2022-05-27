LASD units to patrol beaches over the summer

Deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department will be patrolling beaches from Playa del Rey to Malibu over the summer, the department announced.

The LASD Beach Patrol Mission will patrol from Memorial Day Weekend through Labor Day, the department said in a statement.

According to the LASD, the units will consist of members from the LASD Sheriff's Response Team and the Mounted Enforcement Detail and will assist other agencies in the area.

"Summer is upon us and the last couple of years have been challenging for everyone," said Sheriff Alex Villanueva.

"I want to remind the community that we're doing our best, we're stretching our resources so that people feel safe wherever they are, including the beach areas of Los Angeles County. This summer, the LASD Beach Patrol Mission will be visible throughout our beaches so that visitors and the community have a great time at the beach."

The department's Homeless Outreach and Mental Evaluation teams will also be available throughout the summer.