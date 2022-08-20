Watch CBS News
LASD to conduct traffic safety operation in Commerce

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS/City News Service

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies will conduct traffic operations in Commerce next week to help ensure the safety of pedestrians and bicyclists

Extra deputies will be patrolling from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. and will be on the lookout for "the most dangerous driver behaviors that put the safety of people biking or walking at risk."

Deputies will be on the lookout for people speeding, making illegal turns, failing to yield or provide a right of way to bicyclists and pedestrians and failing to stop for signs and signals, the LASD said.

"We all have places to be and not everyone gets there by car," said LASD Sgt. Robert Hill. "Bicyclists and pedestrians have the same rights to the road but face even more risk without the protections vehicles have. We should all be looking out for one another."

First published on August 19, 2022 / 7:02 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.

